Dog survives being tossed from car during wrong-way chase in north metro

Dog survives being tossed from car Dog survives being tossed from car 02:15

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. – Investigators say a puppy thrown from a car and left out in the cold is on the road to recovery.

A pit bull was thrown from a truck going more than 60 miles an hour during a police chase this week.

"It involved multiple car jackings and there were weapons involved," said Sgt. Dan Young.

RCSO

Late Monday night, Ramsey County sheriff's deputies knew they were involved in a dangerous situation. They were pursuing a stolen truck, that had driven the wrong way down Interstate 694 in Arden Hills. Then, the people in the car did something else unusual.

"They noticed a small, white dog had been thrown from the vehicle being pursued at highway speeds on 694," said Sgt. Young.

After making a couple of arrests, deputies went back and searched for the puppy, but found nothing as nighttime temperatures dropped to negative 8 degrees. The next morning, they went out again - this time with drones, but not expecting to find the dog alive. So imagine their surprise when he was discovered wagging his tail in a snowbank.

"He was happy-go-lucky. We even got him up in the van and he was licking us. Very, very happy. We gave him a piece of pizza," said Sgt. Young.

They quickly named the pit bull Tahoe because of the Chevy Tahoes they drive and took him to a vet where it was determined Tahoe had a broken leg and lacerations but would survive.

A resilient dog who also remains a bit of a mystery. Tahoe was found without tags or a chip. So officers are still trying to determine who his owner is.

For now, he's staying with a Ramsey County employee and a fundraiser has already brought in more than $20,000 for vet bills. For Sgt. Young, a dog owner himself, this puppy is a walking miracle.

"We'll do our best to get him to a nice, loving family where he can live out the rest of his days in luxury. Because he's earned it," said Sgt. Young. "It's a feel-good happy ending in a world where we don't get those a lot."

Veterinarians think Tahoe is about a year old.

One of the arrested women admitted to throwing him from the truck.

Investigators are still looking for two men involved the carjacking who could be armed.