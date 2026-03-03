Indiana County woman accused of trying to kill dog by feeding it chicken bones, dumping it on side of road

An Indiana County woman is facing charges after police said a dog with two pelvis fractures and several chicken bones in its stomach was found abandoned on the side of the road.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators believe 31-year-old Palina Williams of Clymer tried to kill the dog by feeding it chicken bones, and when that didn't work, she asked someone else to kill it before eventually abandoning it on the side of the road, causing it to be hit by a vehicle and seriously injured.

State police said the investigation began on Feb. 24 after troopers in Indiana received a report of animal cruelty involving an injured and abandoned dog.

Investigators said they learned Williams abandoned the dog along a roadway on Feb. 20. The mixed breed was found by a passerby a day later on Valley Road in Green Township, police said.

An Indiana County woman is facing charges after police said a dog with two pelvis fractures and several chicken bones in its stomach was found abandoned on the side of the road. (Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police)

According to the criminal complaint, the dog had been hit by a car and couldn't walk. A veterinarian said the dog had two fractures in its pelvis and chicken bones in its stomach. The vet said "he had never seen so many chicken bones" in a dog's stomach, police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Police said they also learned that Williams had contacted "an acquaintance" and asked them to kill the dog and suggested abandoning it. Williams later shared nude photographs of that person to prevent them from speaking with authorities, police said.

Nicole's Furry Feline Rescue has been posting updates on the dog named Denali to Facebook. In a post on Monday, the rescue said Denali has been screaming in pain and doesn't want to eat or get up. But she has passed all the chicken bones.

Williams is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals and invasion of privacy.