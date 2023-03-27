Watch CBS News
2 juveniles, woman bit by dog in Hays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two juveniles and a woman were hospitalized after they were bit by a dog in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood.

Officers found the three victims injured after police were called to the area of Hillburn Street around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a dog bite. All three were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A man who lived nearby also hurt his shoulder trying to help, police said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Animal control is investigating. 

