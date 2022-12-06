Man shot in Rankin

RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are investigating an attempted homicide in Rankin.

Pennsylvania State Police said the shooting happened Sunday night around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Doctor Wall Court and Rankin Boulevard.

Police said a 34-year-old from Monroeville was shot. They didn't release details on his condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 412-787-2000.