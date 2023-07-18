District Justice Mik Pappas abruptly resigns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local district justice has abruptly resigned.

The Allegheny County Courts Administration confirms that District Justice Mik Pappas sent a letter to Governor Josh Shapiro immediately resigning his position on Monday.

The court said Pappas stated no reason for his resignation but will be replaced on a temporary basis by a senior district justice. His term ends at the end of the year, and Pappas has previously stated he wasn't seeking re-election.

Pappas opposed setting cash bail and was the focus of a series of reports by KDKA-TV lead investigator Andy Sheehan. In one case, a sexual assault defendant fled the country after Pappas let him free on his own recognizance.

KDKA-TV also reported complaints from detectives who said they were delayed in arresting murder suspect Calvin Crew in February 2022 when Pappas failed to sign a warrant. Another magistrate signed the warrant and Crew was arrested and charged in the murder of Uber driver Christi Spicuzza.