Paying drivers to stay off cell phone could make roads safer, Penn study finds

Paying drivers to stay off their phones might make roads safer, Penn study says Paying drivers to stay off their phones might make roads safer, Penn study says 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Paying drivers to stop using their phones behind the wheel could make the roads safer. That's according to a recent study by Penn Medicine.

In the behavioral study, more than 2,000 drivers were offered $50 to stay off their phones while driving, resulting in a 21% decrease in phone usage compared to those who did not receive an incentive.

"In the United States, there are over 800,000 crashes per year due to distracted driving, with cell phone use while driving being a leading cause. This occurs despite numerous laws banning handheld phone use, suggesting additional scalable interventions are needed," author of the study M. Kit Delgado said.

According to Penn Medicine, drivers are nine times more likely to get in a crash when they take their eyes off the road for five seconds.

In May, Pennsylvania banned drivers from using their cell phones while driving, punishable by a $50 fine. That law is expected to take effect in 2025.

By CBS News Philadelphia intern Olivia Dunne