Dinosaurs roam Downtown Pittsburgh with Jurassic Quest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Dinosaurs are taking over downtown Pittsburgh.

It's Jurassic Quest at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, letting you and your family experience 165 million years of dinosaur history.

You'll be able to walk among life-sized dinosaurs, dig for fossils, and even train a raptor.

"It's a fun day for the whole family to explore together. Lots of ways to be playing and following kids' curiosity as they learn about dinosaurs at their own pace," said Carolyn Barker, one of the event's dinosaur trainers.

The dinosaurs are only in town through Sunday before once again becoming extinct.