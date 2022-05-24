$1,700 worth of diesel fuel stolen from Indiana County gas station

INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — Police say thieves in two semi-trucks stole more than $1,700 worth of diesel fuel from a gas station in Indiana County.

With gas and diesel fuel prices higher than ever, the cost of filling up can empty a wallet so fast that drivers can feel like they've been robbed.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Because of that, law enforcement said fuel thefts are on the rise.

"I would say that's correct. Not too uncommon," trooper Cliff Greenfield said.

But what happened at Krevetski's Convenience Store on State Route 56 in East Wheatfield Township on May 18 was a crime.

"We're investigating the theft of 210 gallons of gas," Greenfield said.

In what troopers say was a coordinated effort, the drivers of both rigs pulled up to the pumps and started filling up.

Investigators think the drivers used some type of device to override the pumps' shut-off, allowing them to steal 210 gallons of fuel.

The trucks involved were red and blue and had very few identifying decals.

"They're both very clean in appearance, both appear to be well-maintained and both were towing a white box trailer," Greenfield said.

investigators said both trucks' trailers had refrigeration units. Both vehicles were reported headed out to Route 22 to parts unknown.