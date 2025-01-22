Dick's Sporting Good's Pittsburgh Marathon launches new program for first time runners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - P3R the nonprofit that hosts the Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend of Events, announced the launch of a new program to aid first-time marathon and half-marathon runners called the First Year Movers Program.

Participants in the First Year Movers Program can receive support and resources, including customized training plans, healthy recipes, exclusive offers and invitations to pop-up runs.

"Through our partnership with Chicken of the Sea, this new program provides runners with essential resources, from expert training guidance to versatile, high-protein seafood options that can fuel your training journey," said Troy Schooley, CEO of P3R.

The weekend of events programming brings 40,000 participants annually including many first-time runners. In 2024, 44 percent of marathon participants and 34 percent of half-marathon participants attempted these distances for the first time.

"We believe everyone, no matter their experience level, has the potential to accomplish amazing goals at the 2025 marathon weekend, and we're dedicated to supporting them every step of the way," said Schooley.

For Pittsburgh Marathon events there is the marathon, half-marathon, back half-marathon, marathon relay, 5k and kids marathon.

All of the race details, and registration details for the First Year Movers Program can be found on the Pittsburgh Marathon website.