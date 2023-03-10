Dick Haley, former Steelers' player personnel director, dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Dick Haley, the former Steelers' director of player personnel who was an instrumental part of the franchise's four Super Bowl wins in the 70s, has died.

Steelers President Art Rooney II released a statement on Friday, saying Haley was with the team for 23 years, the first four as a player and the final 19 as a member of the Player Personnel Department.

"We lost an amazing football mind and a better man with the passing of Dick Haley," Rooney's statement said.

"Dick played an instrumental role in our unprecedented success in the 1970s during the second part of his career. He developed a unique eye for talent, and he ultimately helped identify and draft many of the players that allowed us to win four Super Bowls during that decade."

Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Dick Haley: pic.twitter.com/SDWoGjYuKJ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 10, 2023

Rooney offered condolences to the entire Haley family.