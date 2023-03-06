Derry Twp. VFD Station 71 activated as warming center following Friday's storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department is activating its station along school street as a warming center.

This comes as residents wait for their power to be restored following storms that hit the area on Friday evening.

Residents can stay there to keep warm and use the station's electricity to power medical equipment.

A canteen truck from the Salvation Army will be on hand along with cots, food, and drinks.

A warming center has also been set up by the Unity Township EMA at the St. Cecilia Parish Hall.