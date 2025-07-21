Derry Township couple sentenced for abusing 14-year-old boy

A Derry Township couple has been sentenced after they pleaded guilty to assaulting and injuring a 14-year-old boy.

A judge sentenced Charles Harr to nine to 18 months in prison, followed by probation, while Jamie Harr was ordered to serve seven to 14 years in prison, followed by probation, according to a media release from Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.

Investigators claimed the couple caused "serious damage and injury to the 14-year-old victim as a result of physical strikes and abuse."

The victim told investigators that Jamie Harr physically assaulted him while Charles Harr strangled him.

The injuries also caused the victim to suffer permanent disfigurement to his ear.

Both pleaded guilty in April after being charged by Pennsylvania State Police in November 2023.