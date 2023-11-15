Derry police looking for man wanted on rape, assault charges

DERRY, Pa. (KDKA) -- Derry police are looking for a man wanted on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Police said Richard McElheny was last seen leaving the borough of Derry on his motorcycle last Wednesday.

Derry police shared photos of him on Facebook as well as the long list of charges he's facing.

(Photo provided by Derry police/Facebook)

A warrant is out for his arrest on two felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and two counts of aggravated assault. He's also charged with multiple misdemeanor counts.

Police warn if you see him, do not approach. Call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.