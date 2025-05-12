Derry Borough could become a pharmacy desert with impending Rite Aid closures

With its bankruptcy filing, Rite Aid will close 47 stores soon, including the locations at Pittsburgh International Airport, the Rite Aid on Atwood and Forbes in Oakland, and more.

While some stores will close for good, all others will be sold off eventually.

One Westmoreland County community wouldn't have a single pharmacy when its Rite Aid closes, making it a "pharmacy desert."

A pharmacy desert, similar to a food desert, means that you must travel 10 or more miles to reach the nearest pharmacy in a rural area, and one or more miles in an urban community.

Without the Rite Aid off Y Street in Derry, people must travel six miles to get their necessary medications.

"It's devastating for our community," said Derry Borough Council Member Nathan Bundy. "All three communities are sort of in a line. Blairsville, Derry, and Latrobe are losing their pharmacies in town."

Bundy knows this town and grew up with this pharmacy nearby.

"It's been the same employees behind the counter for the pharmacy and the store for as long as I can remember," said Bundy.

As a Derry Borough council member, Bundy worries more than about the job loss.

"We have our senior citizen homes right over here. Another housing complex there, where this has been their only source, it's our only convenience store," said Bundy.

It's the medical services out of reach or someone's capability.

"It's going to adversely affect our aging population," said Bundy. "[Seniors] are not used to online ordering. They're not used to having to search to get stuff. They know everything is right here."

Others in the community who might suffer from Rite Aid's closure might not have a mode of transportation to get to medical care outside of Rite Aid.

"We had that service here, and a lot of people depended on that consultation," Bundy said.

Bundy said he understands another pharmacy could buy Rite Aid, but it's a lapse of care he's not waiting to have happen. So, he and other council members have written to Rite Aid and federal and state leaders expressing the bigger issues pharmacies face in America.

"It's very concerning that a pharmacy this busy, constantly busy, can't make money," said Bundy.

The exact timing of when this Rite Aid will close is not known.