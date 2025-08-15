Last drive-in movie theater in Allegheny County to celebrate major milestone

The last remaining drive-in movie theater in Allegheny County is celebrating a major milestone this weekend.

Dependable Drive-In on Moon Clinton Road in Moon Township is hosting a family-fun event full of entertainment on Saturday to celebrate 75 years in business.

"Back in 1950, something magical happened with the strip mine. It turned into a drive-in," said Jay Glaus, the director of operations at Dependable Drive-In.

Glaus talked to KDKA-TV on Friday about the history of the drive-in, saying the land was first used as a strip mine.

"It was the Dependable Coal Company. Pat Springer actually was a local Moon Township native. He had the Dependable Coal Company here on this land, and it was a strip mine. 'You got coal,'" Glaus said. "A lot of drive-ins back then that were strip mines were turned to drive-ins because when you strip the land, it kind of lent itself the way it was shaped."

Since the land became a drive-in movie theater, it's become a destination for families ready to make memories under the stars.

"I don't think anyone back then, when the drive-in first started, could imagine what it would become today," Glaus said. "You can't imagine how many people we get that come out here that say, 'Oh, my parents used to bring me when I was a kid, and now I'm bringing my kids,' and it just goes generations."

The drive-in was founded in 1950 and is the last drive-in in Allegheny County. The owners said they're committed to "preserving the magic of outdoor movies for years to come."

"A lot of people treasure the drive-in because it's just a different type of movie-going experience, and there's just kind of more freedom, you know? More time you can spend playing ball. You see a lot of families, fathers and sons or what have you, just playing catch before the movie. And that's something that they're going to remember, that that kid is going to remember those times later on and in their life, and those memories were created here," Glaus said.

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the drive-in is welcoming its customers and community for a day full of family fun on Saturday. Glaus said Steel City Gamers will offer laser tag and a foam pit free of charge to attendees, and Quack-A-Doodle-Doo Petting Zoo will be there with plenty of animals.

"There's going to be a ton of animals for everyone to meet and play around with. We're going to have face painting. We're going to have caricatures. It's going to be a great day. We're going to have our concession stands open. You can get all the food that you know and love here at the drive-in: chicken baskets, burgers, dogs, pizza, mac and cheese bites," Glaus said. "We're even going to have a little trivia scavenger hunt."

He said souvenirs and collectable merchandise will be available for purchase to celebrate the anniversary.

"It's our way of giving back and saying thank you for 75 years, we're looking forward to 75 more," Glaus said.

To end the night, attendees can catch a double feature under the stars. Screen one will play "Freakier Friday" and "Fantastic Four." Screen two will play "Weapons" and "Together," while screen three will play "Bad Guys 2" and "Jurassic World Rebirth."

"The admission, we have an early bird special. If you arrive here between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., you actually pay less, and you get to be here longer. It's $8 for adults and $4 for children. Our normal price is $10 for adults and $5 for children. So, if you arrive early, you get to pay less. And from 530 p.m. on, our normal pricing will resume," Glaus said.