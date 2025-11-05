Democrats pick up key election wins in Pittsburgh area

Democrats picked up big election wins on Tuesday in the Pittsburgh area.

All three of the Democratic Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices who sought reelection will get another term, and Republicans will lose a seat on Allegheny County Council.

Voter turnout in Allegheny County

Voter turnout was significantly up for an off-year election. In Allegheny County, almost 45% of voters cast a ballot. Turnout was around 33% in 2021 and 23% in 2017.

For Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, the Democratic wins on the county council will help with her agenda.

"This slate that was elected is very serious about governing," Innamorato, a Democrat, said. "They are about helping their neighbors."

Comparing the numbers

In areas where President Trump did well in 2024 — like Beaver, Washington, and Westmoreland counties — people voted on Tuesday to retain the three state Supreme Court justices, with between 52% and 54% voting in favor.

In 2024, those counties voted for the president with more than 60% of the vote.

Areas like Mercer and Lawrence counties were almost evenly split. They were both 51% "no" votes.

Political science professor explains the results

University of Pittsburgh Political Science Professor Chris Bonneau said it's hard to justify pushing justices out. Only once in state history has a justice lost their retention race.

"They want judges to be fair. They want judges to be impartial. They know that part of that means decisions they don't like. But because they don't like them is not a reason to remove them from office," he said.

Moving into the next year's midterms, he feels it's hard to tell if Tuesday is any reflection of what can be expected for next year.

"I don't know if we can say too much. And plus, as we've learned, 12 months is a long time in politics," Bonneau said.