Westmoreland County mom convicted of third-degree murder after adoptive son dies from abuse

A Delmont woman accused of abusing her 5-year-old adoptive son was convicted on Thursday of third-degree murder after a nearly two-week trial, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said.

A jury also found 36-year-old Lauren Maloberti guilty of two counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and conspiracy in the 2023 death of 5-year-old Landon Maloberti. Jacob Maloberti was also charged with homicide and is awaiting court proceedings.

Prosecutors said they presented more than 45 witnesses over nine days including pediatric child abuse experts, forensic pathologists and medical professionals.

Landon Maloberti (Photo: Family)

The investigation into the Malobertis began when the boy was brought to a hospital in 2023 unresponsive. He died a week later from multiple injuries, including a brain injury.

Prosecutors said experts testified that Landon Maloberti had more than 100 injuries when he died, all in various stages of healing. A pediatric child abuse expert classified his injuries as torture and medical neglect, the district attorney's office said. Prosecutors argued that Lauren Maloberti injured her adoptive son and delayed seeking medical treatment until he died.

"From the onset of this investigation, it has been a sensitive and complex case to navigate," Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a press release. "I am incredibly impressed with our team of prosecutors and detectives who worked relentlessly to investigate and present this case with care and compassion. Landon deserved justice and I believe we accomplished that today. I thank the jury of men and women for their time and attentiveness in hearing this case and reaching this verdict."