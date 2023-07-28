Homicide charges brought against adoptive parents in death of 5-year-old boy

DELMONT (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday morning that they have brought homicide charges against the adoptive parents of a 5-year-old that died earlier this year.

According to the district attorney's office, 5-year-old Landon Maloberti of Delmont died under medical care at UPMC Children's Hospital on February 7.

The child was initially taken to AHN Hempfield on January 30 after he became unconscious.

A forensic examination revealed that the child has suffered abuse leading up to his death.

Both the parents, Lauren and Jacob Maloberti are in Westmoreland County Prison and awaiting arraignment.

Meanwhile, police have been investigating allegations of severe child abuse since the child's death.

The adoptive parents are charged with criminal homicide, murder in the first degree, endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault, and criminal conspiracy.

"Tragically, Landon suffered abuse and trauma over the span of his short life," said District Attorney Nicole Ziccareeli. "We intend to prosecute this case with the dignity and honor Landon deserves."

The Delmont Police and Westmoreland County detectives are continuing to investigate.