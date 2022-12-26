Della Plaza water main break: residents displaced in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA (KDKA) - Dozens of families are displaced after a water main break on Christmas Day.
The North Versailles police department tells KDKA this happened on Christmas Day at the Della Plaza apartments. The building holds 72 units.
Many of the tenants are at the North Versailles Community Center on Greensburg Avenue. There is no word on when those families can return to their homes.
