Delivery of new beams for Fern Hollow Bridge site set to disrupt morning traffic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be quite a sight today in Regent Square as the final beams for the new Fern Hollow Bridge start arriving at the site.

It's going to be spectacle and major feat of logistics and also is going to impact traffic.

What the crews from PennStress, which made the beams, is doing, will be nothing short of amazing. Look for today's beams to come down the Parkway East from Murrysville just after 9 a.m.

As well choreographed as a Broadway musical, the construction steps that have been made in the last week have made incredible progress since the final beams were delivered on the Squirrel Hill side of the bridge.

Greg Gorman, the President of PennStress, says that getting the first 14 beams down some of the area's busiest roads was interesting, adding that some of the roads and structures in Pennsylvania make for a challenge.

Gorman says that bringing the rest of the beams down the Parkway East is an easy task -- until they get to the Edgewood/Swissvale area.

"If we were to come off the exit on to South Braddock, we cannot make that right turn because of the length of our loads are a total length of 218 feet," said Bart Wilson, the Transportation Manager for PennStress.

As a result, PennStress will 'MacGyver' the situation.

"We will then be overshooting South Braddock Avenue and backing down the 376 Westbound ramp and that'll put us backing up the entire way to Forbes Avenue up South Braddock," Wilson said.

In order to do that, South Braddock Avenue will be closed to all traffic while they make that move, which should take around 15 minutes per beam.

As you would expect, PennStress will have a special way of maneuvering these beams.

"We have a remote control that somebody will be on the back side. They will be behind the equipment, steering the back end," Wilson said.

A utility pole even needed to be moved so that the crew will be able to make a turn.

With two beams being delivered, South Braddock Avenue could be closed for around 30 minutes.

The beams are expected to arrive to the Edgewood/Swissvale area around 9:30 a.m., with the first beam expected to arrive at the bridge site around 10 a.m. -- and they're going to do it all over again tomorrow with two more beams being delivered.

Two more will be delivered on Monday and the final beam will back its way to the bridge on Tuesday -- all part of the plan to get the bridge finished and opened before the end of the year.