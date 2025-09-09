Bus stop in Deer Lakes School District should be moved away from Megan's Law offender's home, parents say

Pennsylvania bus stop should be moved away from Megan's Law offender's home, parents say

Pennsylvania bus stop should be moved away from Megan's Law offender's home, parents say

Parents in the Deer Lakes School District say their children's safety is on the line after a bus stop was moved near the house of a Megan's Law offender.

The intersection of Ford and Liberty in West Deer Township is the new bus stop for dozens of Deer Lake students.

Parents, however, are demanding that the district move this stop after they learned it was within sight of a registered sex offender.

"I'm not too happy about it," said parent Kaitlyn de Blasio. "I'm afraid something could happen. I'm honestly terrified something could happen."

De Blasio says the new stop is just steps away from where a registered sex offender lives.

Her two children, just 7 and 10, wait for the bus there every morning. She says even though she can see the stop from her yard, she refuses to let them walk there alone.

"Even though I can see it, I should be able to stand here and watch her. But no, I don't trust it," de Blasio said. "It's kind of disgusting that he's even allowed to live in our neighborhood. Seeing how there is a school right up the hill, and there's a park right there. Too many kids."

De Blasio has pleaded with the district to move the bus stop back or anywhere else.

Instead, they were given three options, including one that would force her children to walk past a second Megan's Law offender's house to get to the stop.

The district tells KDKA-TV in part:

"The current bus stops were determined based on considerations of both safety, efficiency, and the Pennsylvania school code. The district encourages parents and guardians to determine the safest forms of transportation to and from school campuses, and to and from bus stops. In this particular instance, three alternatives have been offered, but the district's additional options have been declined."

Until something changes, de Blasio says she and her children will remain on what she calls an "invisible leash."

"I have eyes on them almost all the time. I keep my daughter very close. She's not allowed past that stop sign."

Parents who want to check their own neighborhoods can use Pennsylvania's Megan's Law database at this link.

By searching for an address or ZIP code, you can see where registered offenders live. The site makes it clear: this information is meant for awareness, not for harassment.

A school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night, where this concern will be addressed.