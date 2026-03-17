Decapitated and handless body found in 1970 identified as Pennsylvania man

The decapitated and handless body found in 1970 in New York has been identified as a Pennsylvania man, authorities said.

The decapitated and handless body found in 1970 in New York has been identified as Clyde A. Coppage of Pennsylvania, authorities said. (Photo Credit: New York State Police)

In a news release, the New York State Police said the dismembered body was identified as 35-year-old Clyde A. Coppage, who was living in Genesee, Potter County, at the time of his disappearance. However, the killer remains unknown more than five decades later.

Clyde Coppage missing person case

The Pennsylvania man's body was found on March 20, 1970, without a head or hands on Davis Hill Road in Andover, New York, authorities said.

Over the last 56 years, investigators have continued to investigate, including exhuming the body in June 2022 to collect DNA. The New York State Police said that DNA was the catalyst behind identifying Coppage. Law enforcement said the 35-year-old man was not originally from the area and had never been reported missing.

More information surrounding what led to the man's death or who killed him remains unknown.

"The investigation into the death of Coppage remains open and active," the new release said.

Anyone with information about Coppage or his death can contact the New York State Police at 585-344-6200.