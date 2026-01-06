Person dies at ski resort in West Virginia

A person died at Timberline Mountain ski resort in West Virginia over the weekend.

In a post on Facebook, the resort in Tucker County said a guest died on Sunday, but details about what happened, who the guest was or the cause of death were not immediately known.

"We want to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones affected by this devastating loss," the Facebook post said.

The post went on to say that the death is under investigation. Timberline Mountain said it has "no further details to share at this time" out of respect for the family's privacy. No other information was released about the death.

"Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our guests," the resort's Facebook post said. "We would like to thank our ski patrol, mountain staff, and local emergency services for their swift and professional response. Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and we thank our community for their support in the wake of this tragedy."

Timberline Mountain first opened in 1987 and sits in the Canaan Valley.