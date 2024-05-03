Missing woman from Pittsburgh area presumed dead in central Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A missing woman from the Pittsburgh area is believed to have died by homicide, police in central Pennsylvania said.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department said Tracy Scanlon's missing person case has become a homicide investigation, according to a news release on Friday. Police said Scanlon, who was from Allegheny County, had been missing since late February.

"There has been no contact with Tracy's family or friends since this time," Susquehanna Township police said in Friday's news release.

Police said Scanlon, also known as Tracy Zalenski, was last seen leaving a wine and liquor store in Harrisburg, adding that she was "temporarily residing" with an "acquaintance."

Penn Live reported that Scanlon, a Millvale native, was initially reported missing to the Millvale Borough Police Department. The department then learned that she traveled to Dauphin County, Penn Live said.

Police reportedly said Scanlon left Allegheny County on Feb. 7 for the Harrisburg area and planned to return to Pittsburgh on March 1. She last had contact with anyone on Feb. 20, Penn Live reported.

Police did not say why they are investigating the case as a homicide. It is not clear if her remains have been found.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department said it is working with police in Allegheny County on the case, though the investigation is being handled in Dauphin County. Anyone with information on the case can call Susquehanna Township Police Sergeant Aaron Osman at 717-909-9232.

Dauphin County is about 211 miles from Pittsburgh.