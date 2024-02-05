Man's death under investigation in Sharon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man's death is under investigation in Mercer County, according to authorities.

In a news release on Monday night, the Sharon Police Department said officers were called to New Castle Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. for "reports of a trespasser." When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unconscious man "suffering from head trauma," the release said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

"This incident is an active investigation, and more information will be released when available," police said in the news release.

Sharon police said anyone with information can call the department at 724-983-3210. No other information was released by law enforcement on Monday night.