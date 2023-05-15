Watch CBS News
Death from October shooting in Homewood ruled a homicide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The medical examiner has ruled the death of a woman who was shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood in October as a homicide.

24-year-old Markeyta Daniels died in January, months after being shot on the side of her body while sitting inside a car along Brushton Avenue.

Authorities now say she died of a pulmonary embolism, caused by a sudden blockage in the arteries or lungs.

So far, no suspects have been named in her death. 

May 15, 2023

