Death from October shooting in Homewood ruled a homicide
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The medical examiner has ruled the death of a woman who was shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood in October as a homicide.
24-year-old Markeyta Daniels died in January, months after being shot on the side of her body while sitting inside a car along Brushton Avenue.
Authorities now say she died of a pulmonary embolism, caused by a sudden blockage in the arteries or lungs.
So far, no suspects have been named in her death.
