17-year-old charged in deadly Penn Hills shooting after alleged drug deal

After an 18-year-old was shot and killed inside a Penn Hills home in August, police say a drug deal led to the deadly shooting. Now, a 17-year-old has been charged with homicide, robbery and burglary.

Police say Tayquawn Mills, 17, went to the home along Keefer Drive with another person to buy drugs.

But according to the criminal complaint, that other person talked about also robbing 18-year-old Kevin Walter.

Minutes later, gunfire erupted.

When police arrived, they found Walter shot in the chest. He died inside the home.

Investigators soon discovered that he wasn't the only one shot. Police found Mills about a block away on Anthon Drive, also shot in the chest.

Now — nearly a month later — Mills has been charged with Walter's death. He faces homicide, robbery, burglary and criminal conspiracy charges.

"I watched him grow up as a baby, so I understand," said neighbor William Quivers. "It's just sad that it happened the way it happened. I pray for him."

According to the criminal complaint, Mills told detectives he and another person went to Walter's house to buy drugs.

Mills claims that person said he was going to rob Walter, and Mills said he told him not to. According to police, they both went inside.

After the shooting, Mills ran from the scene.

"I just want all the kids to put the guns down. That's all it is. Either you're going to jail, or you're going to the grave," Quivers said.

Investigators say it is still unclear exactly who fired the shots.

"If we could get them while they're young, by the time they get my age, I've been to jail and everything, so by the time they get my age, they'll see it's not worth it," Quivers said.

Police have not identified the other person they say was with Mills that night or whether that person will face charges.