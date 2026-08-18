Man killed, teenage boy critically wounded in Penn Hills shooting

A man was killed and a teenage boy was critically wounded in an overnight shooting inside a Penn Hills home.

Allegheny County Police said its homicide unit was called after dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Anthon Drive in Penn Hills just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

A teenage boy was critically injured in an overnight shooting in Penn Hills. The Allegheny County Police Department said that the shooting appears to have happened inside a home along Keefer Drive. The boy was found by first responders at a nearby location along Anthon Drive. Jessica Riley / KDKA

Officers from Penn Hills were responding to the call when they were notified of a second person who had been shot along Keefer Drive, police said.

Police said the man was found dead inside the home along Keefer Drive. The man has not been identified.

According to police, the individual who was found shot at Anthon Drive was a teenage boy. The boy was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition, police said.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department are leading the investigation and police said the early investigation appears to show that the shooting took place inside a home on Keefer Drive.

A man was killed in an overnight shooting along Keefer Drive in Penn Hills The Allegheny County Police Department said the shooting appears to have taken place inside a home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A teenage boy was also critically injured in the shooting. Jessica Riley / KDKA

Police said that shell casings from both a rifle and a handgun were found inside the home.

It wasn't made clear by police whether the two individuals were shooting at each other, but a police spokesperson said investigators believe there is a third person who was involved in the incident who left the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.