Shooting in Carrick leaves 1 man dead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One man has died after a shooting in Carrick Saturday night.

Police said they think the man was shot trying to enter a home. Neighbors who spoke with KDKA-TV describe this part of Carrick as peaceful, a place where people know each other and check in. Many of them were surprised by what they saw Saturday night.

"I was watching TV, seeing a lot of red lights," neighbor Bill Kelley said. "And I said, 'That's either the fire company or an ambulance.' I went to my door, [and] looked up to check on my friends. I [saw] their cop cars by their house."

Pittsburgh police said they came to the intersection of Olivet and Antenor Avenues around 9:30 Saturday evening. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot to the shoulder.

"I was hoping he was gonna live or make it, but every time the paramedics were trying to work on him, he would fall over and say he couldn't breathe or say he's real dizzy," Kelley said.

The man didn't survive, succumbing to his injuries at the hospital a little later. Pittsburgh police said they found a crime scene on the 300 block of Overbrook Boulevard nearby.

Police believe the victim may have been trying to enter a home when he was shot.

Kelley and others KDKA-TV spoke with say the man came down Antenor Avenue and knocked on a neighbor's house, looking for help. They said all of Saturday night's activity on their street is unusual for them.

"That's very unusual," Kelley said. "We've been here 17 years. It's the first time I've seen anything like that on this street."

We still don't have any information on what house specifically the man was shot at. The investigation is ongoing.