1 man killed in overnight shooting in McKeesport

One man has died after a late-night shooting in McKeesport.

Allegheny County police were notified of a shooting just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Abraham Street.

First responders found an adult male shot inside a residence. The victim, later identified as Kurtis Shaw, 37, was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner later ruled the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head and neck, while the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Someone who says he knew Shaw spoke to KDKA-TV on Sunday morning.

Chris Michaels says he and Shaw were best friends and that Shaw was someone who did a lot of good.

"He was a very family-oriented individual. Always looked out for everyone around him. We want to know why this happened. We want to know why it happened," Michaels said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.