Man killed in early morning rear-end crash on Route 22 in Westmoreland County

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One man is dead after an early morning crash on Saturday in Westmoreland County. 

According to the county coroner's office, the man died after his car rear-ended a dump truck just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. 

The victim was identified as 71-year-old Thomas Peer, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash happened along Route 22 in Murrysville near Mellon Road. 

An investigation found that Peer was the only person in the car when he rear-ended the dump truck and became stuck underneath it. 

The driver of the dump truck was not injured. 

