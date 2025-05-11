Man killed in early morning rear-end crash on Route 22 in Westmoreland County

One dead in early morning crash in Westmoreland County

One man is dead after an early morning crash on Saturday in Westmoreland County.

According to the county coroner's office, the man died after his car rear-ended a dump truck just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The victim was identified as 71-year-old Thomas Peer, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened along Route 22 in Murrysville near Mellon Road.

An investigation found that Peer was the only person in the car when he rear-ended the dump truck and became stuck underneath it.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.