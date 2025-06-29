At least 2 people killed after multi-vehicle accident in Beaver Falls

At least two people have died after a multi-vehicle accident in Beaver Falls, Beaver County, on Sunday.

The incident was reported along 7th Avenue. Witnesses told KDKA-TV that two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the incident.

The Beaver County Coroner's Office confirmed to KDKA-TV that one vehicle occupant was confirmed dead and another victim, who was air-lifted from the scene, succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.