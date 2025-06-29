Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 2 people killed after multi-vehicle accident in Beaver Falls

By Ricky Sayer

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

At least two people have died after a multi-vehicle accident in Beaver Falls, Beaver County, on Sunday.

The incident was reported along 7th Avenue. Witnesses told KDKA-TV that two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the incident.

The Beaver County Coroner's Office confirmed to KDKA-TV that one vehicle occupant was confirmed dead and another victim, who was air-lifted from the scene, succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.