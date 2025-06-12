Watch CBS News
Woman hit and killed on McKnight Road in late-night crash

One person is dead after being hit by a car late on Wednesday night on McKnight Road. 

According to the Ross Police Department, just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, a car was driving north on McKnight Road in the left lane and while approaching the McKnight Hotel, the driver saw a female in the lane, but was unable to avoid them, and hit them. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, and now police are working with the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office to identify her. 

The driver showed no signs of driving under the influence. 

Now, the Ross Police Crash Reconstruction team and detectives are investigating the crash. 

