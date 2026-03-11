Charred remains of Jeannette home serve as reminder of fire that killed 5 people in 2024

It's been nearly two years since five people died in a house fire in the city of Jeannette, Westmoreland County.

There were eight people — two parents and their six small children — inside the home on March 20, 2024, when flames broke out. The Westmoreland County coroner identified the victims as 27-year-old Tyler King, 7-year-old Kyson John, 6-year-old Kinzleigh John, 3-year-old Keagan John and 1-month-old Korbyn John.

Charred remnants of the home remain on the property, a painful reminder for those who live in the area.

"It's pretty much an everyday reminder of a tragedy that happened here in our neighborhood," said Jim Bosco, who lives along Guy Street.

"It's a terrible thing to have to look at every day. It's a constant reminder of what happened," said Harry Rhea, who has lived in the neighborhood for 50 years.

Rhea said the fire was so big that night, he was worried his own home was at risk.

"It was a tragic fire that night," Rhea said. "There was embers flying everywhere."

He and others said they're ready to see the property cleaned up and believe it could be considered a public safety hazard with what currently remains at the scene.

"Obviously, if kids got over there, it could be a bit of a hazard, and it's become an eyesore," Bosco said.

"It could be very detrimental to the neighborhood," Rhea said. "There's kids running, there's a lot of kids that play around this area. I'd like to see it cleaned up."

Tim Witts, the solicitor for the city of Jeannette, said the responsibility falls on the homeowner, but Witts said it's unclear if the family had insurance.

"The city is sympathetic and certainly willing to assist and do what it can to help with cleanup efforts," Witts said.

Witts said the family reached out to the city recently to learn if there's any assistance available. He said grant funding is a possibility, but the city cannot commit to using taxpayer funds for cleanup efforts.

"Hopefully, we get our neighborhood back to normal here and get things cleaned up and everybody can move forward," Bosco said.

"[The property] could be used for a better purpose," Rhea said. "It could build another home there or at least level the lot and make it less of an eyesore."

As for what started the fire, the state police fire marshal said it has been ruled as undetermined.