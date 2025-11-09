2 people dead after house fire in Indiana County

Two people have died after a house fire in Indiana County.

The blaze was reported in Dilltown, Buffington Township, and according to the Glen Campbell Jr. Fire Department, the victims were students of the nearby United School District.

The school district also issued a statement on Sunday afternoon, confirming two students were lost in a "tragic event." It remains unclear how old the victims were.

Support services, including counselors and members of the Indiana County Stress Management Team, will be in place for students and staff affected by the incident, the district added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.