1 person killed, another injured after crash in Butler County

One person was killed and another was injured after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Washington Township, Butler County, on Saturday.

State police out of the Butler barracks were called to a one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Oneida Valley Road just after 1 p.m.

The injured victim was transported from the scene with "suspected serious injuries," state police said.

The roadway remained closed as of Saturday afternoon between Annisville Road and Old Brick Road while the crash was being investigated.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.