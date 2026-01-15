At least 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 in Mercer County

At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 in Mercer County on Thursday, officials said.

The Mercer County Coroner's Office said in a news release that 22-year-old Austin Golab, of Erie, was killed in the crash, which happened around 11:45 a.m. on Interstate 79 south at mile marker 122 in Jackson Township.

Golab was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said. His cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and chest from injuries sustained in the crash, and his death was ruled accidental, according to the coroner's office.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash, which temporarily closed the roadway. No other information about the crash, including the number of vehicles involved or other injuries, was immediately released on Thursday night.

"All additional questions regarding the incident will be provided by the Pennsylvania State Police," the coroner said.

The crash occurred when a winter weather storm was moving through western Pennsylvania. It was not clear if the weather played a factor in the deadly Mercer County crash.

In a post on social media, the National Weather Service Pittsburgh said, "It only takes a little snow to create dangerous conditions on the interstate."

A multi-vehicle crash also shut down Interstate 80 in Clarion County on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash in Beaver Township happened around 10:30 a.m. It was not immediately known how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.