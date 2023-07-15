Deadly crash in Westmoreland County shuts down portion of Route 30 in Ligonier
LIGONIER (KDKA) - One person is dead after a crash this morning in Westmoreland County.
The crash happened on Route 711 at Freeman Road in Ligonier.
The road has been shut down between Route 30 and Darlington as crews work to clear the scene.
The cause of the crash is not yet known nor if there were any other injuries.
