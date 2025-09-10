One dead, one hospitalized after late-night crash in Clairton

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Clairton on Tuesday night.

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, county dispatch was notified of a single-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Walnut Avenue.

Once they arrived, they found two people had been hurt, the driver and a passenger.

Both were taken to the hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

The condition of the other occupant is unknown.

County police are investigating the crash, and they're asking anyone with information to call their tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.