Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person killed in Ben Avon house fire, officials say

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Read Full Bio
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

One person has died after an overnight house fire in Ben Avon, Allegheny County.

The Seville Volunteer Fire Company said via social media that the department was dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a working house fire. Crews were able to open up walls and eventually extinguished the flames, operating on scene until approximately 3 a.m.

One person inside the home was declared deceased, according to an Allegheny County emergency services spokesperson. The victim's identity has not been made public.

The county fire marshal is investigating the cause and manner of the fire, with assistance from the Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue