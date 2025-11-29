1 person killed in Ben Avon house fire, officials say

One person has died after an overnight house fire in Ben Avon, Allegheny County.

The Seville Volunteer Fire Company said via social media that the department was dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a working house fire. Crews were able to open up walls and eventually extinguished the flames, operating on scene until approximately 3 a.m.

One person inside the home was declared deceased, according to an Allegheny County emergency services spokesperson. The victim's identity has not been made public.

The county fire marshal is investigating the cause and manner of the fire, with assistance from the Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit.