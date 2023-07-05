Deadline approaching for applicants interested in joining Westmoreland Co. Board of Commissioners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Time is running out if you're interested in joining the Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners.

Registered democrats in Westmoreland County have until July 14 to submit an application.

Gina Cerilli Thrasher is set to leave the office at the month.

For anyone interested in seeking appointment to the position, you have to be a U.S. citizen and must have been a registered Democrat in the county on November 5, 2019, the day that Cerilli Thrasher was elected.

