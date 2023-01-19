Victim shows up at hospital after shots fired in Garfield
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person showed up at a hospital wounded after shots were fired in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood on Thursday morning.
Pittsburgh police said officers got a six-round ShotSpotter alert on Dearborn Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. Officers found a scene but no victim.
A short time later, police said officers got a call about a victim who had taken herself to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
EMS took her to a second hospital in stable condition to receive care.
There's been no word on any possible suspects. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.