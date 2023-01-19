Victim shows up at hospital after shots fired in Garfield

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person showed up at a hospital wounded after shots were fired in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Pittsburgh police said officers got a six-round ShotSpotter alert on Dearborn Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. Officers found a scene but no victim.

A short time later, police said officers got a call about a victim who had taken herself to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

EMS took her to a second hospital in stable condition to receive care.

There's been no word on any possible suspects. Police said the investigation is ongoing.