Victim shows up at hospital after shots fired in Garfield

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person showed up at a hospital wounded after shots were fired in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Pittsburgh police said officers got a six-round ShotSpotter alert on Dearborn Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. Officers found a scene but no victim. 

A short time later, police said officers got a call about a victim who had taken herself to the hospital with a gunshot wound. 

EMS took her to a second hospital in stable condition to receive care. 

There's been no word on any possible suspects. Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

January 19, 2023

