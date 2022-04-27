Pirates pitcher David Bednar delivers baseball gear to old elementary school

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pirates pitcher went to his old elementary school to help revitalize its love for baseball.

"My students had mentioned they wanted to play baseball, and we had no equipment," teacher Sara Coon said.

So, Coon reached out to the Pittsburgh Pirates, and David Bednar stepped in. On Wednesday, he delivered bats, balls and gloves to his former elementary school.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

"To be able to come back and help distribute some baseball stuff and help that become part of their curriculum and introduce baseball into their classroom is awesome," Bednar said.

Walking through the halls of his old school and throwing the ball felt surreal for Bednar.

"Just driving back here this morning was really cool, being able to come over here and say, 'Hi' to some teachers and principals I had," he said.

The Mars native said this allows him to lead by example and show kids that somebody like them can achieve great things.

"Anything is possible really, keep working hard. The sky is the limit," Bednar said.