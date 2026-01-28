Dave Matthews Band bringing tour to The Pavilion at Star Lake this summer

The Dave Matthews Band is kicking off a tour across the country and will be making a stop in the Pittsburgh area this summer.

LiveNation announced the band's summer tour on Tuesday with news that the Pavilion at Star Lake will be hosting the Dave Matthews Band on Friday, July 24.

The band is kicking off its tour on May 8 in The Woodlands, Texas and will wrap up the tour over Labor Day weekend at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Dave Matthews performs with Dave Matthews Band at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage) Astrida Valigorsky

The Dave Matthews Band has a longstanding history of playing shows at Star Lake, where the group has performed dozens of times over the years.

The band was last in Pittsburgh in November 2024 for a show at PPG Paints Arena.

Tickets for this summer's Star Lake show go on sale online next month at 10 a.m. on February 20.