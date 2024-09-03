Dave Matthews Band coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dave Matthews Band is coming back to Pittsburgh.

The band is kicking off its six-night fall tour at the PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 15.

After Pittsburgh, the band heads to Columbus and then plays two shows in Connecticut before back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden.

"We are excited to announce a fall tour, having wrapped up the traditional three-day Labor Day weekend celebration at The Gorge! The six-night fall outing will kick off on November 15th at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena," the band wrote on Facebook.

Ahead of their fall tour, Dave Matthews Band will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

Since their inception in the early 90s, Dave Matthews Band has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs and more than 25 million tickets.

The band was last in Pittsburgh in the summer of 2023 for a show at The Pavilion at Star Lake.