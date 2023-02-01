Watch CBS News
Dates set for 2023 Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dates for next month's ninth annual Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest have been finalized.

The event will take place on February 24 and February 25 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Around 400 local, regional, and hard-to-find craft beers from more than 130 breweries will be ready to sample. 

There will also be live music, karaoke, and games.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the non-profit organizations Animal Rescue Partners and Biggies Bullies in their shared mission to find homes for animals in need.

