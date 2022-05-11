Daniel Vogelbach's go-ahead homer leads Pirates past Dodgers 5-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates took a series from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in nearly five years with a 5-3 victory on Wednesday.

Vogelbach lined a shot to the seats in right field off Daniel Hudson (1-2), putting the Pirates back in front after they squandered a three-run lead in the top of the inning.

Jack Suwinski hit his second home run in three days for Pittsburgh. Josh VanMeter also homered off Dodgers reliever Tommy Kahnle in the sixth inning, but he committed an error in the seventh that helped kickstart a Los Angeles rally highlighted by Edwin Rios' bases-clearing double off Chris Stratton.

Wil Crowe (2-2) came on for Stratton and immediately issued two walks to load the bases. But he escaped when shortstop Diego Castillo made a leaping grab on a line drive by Will Smith and Max Muncy struck out on a full-count to end in the inning.

David Bednar worked two perfect innings to earn his fifth save.

Suwinski, Vogelbach and VanMeter had two hits apiece for the Pirates. VanMeter provided some insurance in the eighth by leading off with a triple and then scoring on a fielder's choice.

Pittsburgh, which entered the series having lost 16 straight games to the Dodgers, took two of three for its first series win against Los Angeles since a three-game sweep in June 2016.

Los Angeles rookie Ryan Pepiot worked three scoreless but eventful innings in his major league debut. The 24-year-old right-hander, a third-round pick in the 2019 first-year player draft, allowed three hits and walked five but repeatedly tip-toed out of danger.

Pittsburgh put multiple runners on in each of Pepiot's innings, including loading the bases in the second after two walks and a hit batter. Pepiot flashed a little bit of the electricity that earned him a callup, striking out Bryan Reynolds swinging with a 95 mph fastball on the corner.

Pirates left-hander Dillon Peters made his third appearance as an "opener." It's a role that appears to suit him. Peters held the Dodgers at bay in three-plus innings and has yet to give up a run in 8 1/3 combined innings when tabbed as the de facto starter.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RF Chris Taylor returned to the lineup after taking a planned day off. Taylor exited Monday night's loss after fouling a ball off his knee.

Pirates: OF Jake Marisnick will need surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. There is no timetable yet for his return. ... C Roberto Pérez's hamstring injury will keep him out long-term. ... RHP Duane Underwood (hamstring) pitched a scoreless inning on Tuesday night for Double-A Altoona and could be activated soon.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Start an eight-game homestand on Thursday night against Philadelphia. Tyler Anderson (3-0, 2.78 ERA) will make his fourth start of the year for Los Angeles.

Pirates: Begin a four-game weekend series with Cincinnati on Thursday. The Reds took two of three from Pittsburgh last week in Cincinnati. JT Brubaker (0-2, 5.68 ERA) starts for the Pirates against Connor Overton (0-0, 2.53 ERA).