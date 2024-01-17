Doctors explain what you need to know about the dangers of frostbite and hypothermia

What you need to know about the dangers of frostbite and hypothermia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As frigid, single-digit temperatures hit the region, doctors are warning about the dangers of frostbite and hypothermia.

Doctors at UPMC said they've seen a rise in patients checking into their hospitals with cold-related complaints.

"Most of the increase has been from total body exposure. In other words, people who have a housing need or don't have standard housing and are exposed outside. We have not seen bad cases of hypothermia. That is when your total body temperature drops to a life-threatening amount, but we've seen milder cases that require some action in the emergency department," UPMC Dr. Donald Yealy said.

Yealy said the first sign of frostbite is pain, followed by numbness and discoloration.

"When you're starting to have any sensory change, whether it's pain or numbness in your extremities after exposure, it's time to A., get away from the cold, the wet and the wind. And B., seek care if it doesn't resolve very quickly," Yealy said.

Some people walking around Market Square in Pittsburgh on Wednesday told KDKA-TV that even wearing up to six layers wasn't enough to keep them warm.

"I got layers here, but I failed to properly insulate my socks," said Shawn, who was visiting from Hershey, Pennsylvania.

"I have leggings on underneath my jeans. It's cold. I wish it wasn't," said Kelly, a Kittanning resident.

Yealy said hospitals have especially seen a rise in patients who are experiencing homelessness or do not have shelter.

"When you're laying on the ground or exposed not only to the cold, winter moisture, that temperature change inside your body can happen very, very quickly. It can get to within minutes, particularly on an extremity on very cold nights," Yealy said.

He said you should take frostbite seriously, as the damage can be permanent.

"Frostbite can cause you to lose whatever part of the extremity, whether that's your fingers, toes or your nose. It can lose it pretty quickly and it's not easy to have that be fixed after there's been significant tissue damage," Yealy said.

He said for those trying to warm up after being in the cold, it's important to find something warm but not hot.

"We never, never use high temperatures, more warm temperature. What we don't want to do is convert a thermal cold injury into a thermal burn injury. That's a bad idea," Yealy said.

He also warns people to never use alcohol.

"It will not help you warm up. It'll actually impair your ability to respond to either a very cold or very hot one. Don't do that. That's a bad idea," Yealy said.

One resident from Carrick who has experienced frostbite before said it's nothing to mess around with.

"I have had frostbite before. Honestly, when I was skiing, I didn't have my ears covered and got frostbite up in Holiday Valley," Joseph said. "They got scabs on the bottom of them. When they start turning white, that's when you know."

Doctors said if you've been exposed to the cold for a long time and are experiencing extended numbness, pain or discoloration anywhere on your body, to go to the hospital to be checked.

