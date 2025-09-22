Westmoreland County dad charged after 4-year-old son hit by car

A Westmoreland County dad is facing charges after police said his 4-year-old son was hit by a car in July.

Forty-two-year-old Andre Stanford Jr. of Greensburg was charged with endangering the welfare of children and obstruction, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Monday.

According to police paperwork, Stanford and four children were walking on the shoulder of New Alexandria Road in front of Lug Nutz Tire and Auto Service in Hempfield Township around 2:30 p.m. on July 24. When crossing the road, troopers said the 4-year-old ran out and was hit by an oncoming vehicle, which threw him forward onto the roadway.

Police said Stanford ran back to his son and picked him off the road. He didn't call paramedics or police, troopers said. Instead, investigators said Stanford took his son back to his home and then called an ambulance.

The child was taken to a nearby helicopter pad to be flown to UPMC Children's Hospital. Police said he was diagnosed with a broken femur, a gash on his forehead and "brush burn" on his back and arm.