Pennsylvania schools required to teach cursive handwriting under new law

Pennsylvania schools are required to teach cursive handwriting under a new law.

Gov. Josh Shapiro announced on social media Wednesday that, using his "best cursive," he signed House Bill 17 into law.

"I'm definitely rusty, but I think my penmanship was okay!" Shapiro wrote in a Facebook post.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Dane Watro, who sponsored the bill, said cursive is a skill proven to boost cognitive growth while preserving a link to the past. But in the digital world, the practice has fallen by the wayside.

Warto cited studies that show writing in cursive activates brain regions tied to memory, language and critical thinking. He listed several other benefits of cursive, saying it builds fine motor skills and improves coordination and dexterity.

Foundational documents like the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution are written in cursive. And it's practical for uses like signing legal papers, Warto said.

"Cursive is more than handwriting. It's a bridge," Warto said in a press release. "It connects us to our history, strengthens learning and deepens our understanding of the world. By teaching cursive, we're equipping students with skills that sharpen the mind and safeguard our shared heritage."

The bill amends the Public School Code of 1949, requiring that cursive be taught in Pennsylvania schools. It was supported by 15 Republicans and three Democrats.

"More than half of U.S. states already require cursive instruction in public schools," Watro said. "They recognize that cursive gives students another way to learn, express themselves and prepare for success academically, professionally and personally."